Calcio, Serie B: anticipi e posticipi dalla 3.a alla 6.a giornata



La Lega Serie B ha ufficializzato anticipi e posticipi del campionato cadetto dalla terza alla sesta giornata, torneo che dopo i match del prossimo weekend osserverà un turno di riposo insieme alla Serie A, visti gli impegni per le qualificazioni ad Euro 2020. Dunque si ripartirà venerdì 13 settembre con l’anticipo tra Pordenone-Spezia, ovvero le due sorprese del turno inaugurale capaci di battere rispettivamente Frosinone (in casa) e Cittadella (in trasferta) con un incredibile 3-0. Il clou della terza giornata sarà il posticipo lunedì che metterà di fronte del derby campano sempre molto acceso Salernitana-Benevento.

Ricordiamo che alla quarta giornata non ci sarà il posticipo del lunedì, perchè si giocherà subito dopo il primo turno infrasettimanale stagionale valido per il quinto turno che prevede il derby toscano Pisa-Empoli e il big match Perugia-Frosinone. Il mese di settembre si chiuderà con l’incontro molto interessante tra Empoli-Perugia.

Serie B, anticipi e posticipi dalla 3.a alla 6.a giornata

3a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Venerdì 13 settembre 2019



ore 21.00 PORDENONE – SPEZIA

Sabato 14 settembre 2019

ore 15.00 ASCOLI – LIVORNO

ore 15.00 CITTADELLA – TRAPANI

ore 15.00 PERUGIA – JUVE STABIA

ore 15.00 V. ENTELLA – FROSINONE

ore 18.00 VENEZIA – CHIEVO VERONA

Domenica 15 settembre 2019



ore 15.00 COSENZA – PESCARA

ore 15.00 CROTONE – EMPOLI

ore 21.00 PISA – CREMONESE

Lunedì 16 settembre 2019

ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – BENEVENTO

4a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Venerdì 20 settembre 2019

ore 21.00 FROSINONE – VENEZIA

Sabato 21 settembre 2019

ore 15.00 BENEVENTO – COSENZA

ore 15.00 CREMONESE – CROTONE

ore 15.00 EMPOLI – CITTADELLA

ore 15.00 JUVE STABIA – ASCOLI

ore 15.00 LIVORNO – PORDENONE

ore 15.00 PESCARA – V. ENTELLA

ore 15.00 SPEZIA – PERUGIA

ore 18.00 CHIEVO VERONA – PISA

Domenica 22 settembre 2019



ore 21.00 TRAPANI – SALERNITANA

5a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Martedì 24 settembre 2019

ore 21.00 ASCOLI – SPEZIA

ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – PESCARA

ore 21.00 COSENZA – LIVORNO

ore 21.00 CROTONE – JUVE STABIA

ore 21.00 PERUGIA – FROSINONE

ore 21.00 PISA – EMPOLI

ore 21.00 PORDENONE – BENEVENTO

ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – VENEZIA

Mercoledì 25 settembre 2019

ore 19.00 TRAPANI – CREMONESE

ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – CHIEVO VERONA

6a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Venerdì 27 settembre 2019

ore 21.00 PESCARA – CROTONE

Sabato 28 settembre 2019

ore 15.00 BENEVENTO – V. ENTELLA

ore 15.00 FROSINONE – COSENZA

ore 15.00 JUVE STABIA – CITTADELLA

ore 15.00 VENEZIA – PISA

ore 18.00 EMPOLI – PERUGIA

Domenica 29 settembre 2019



ore 15.00 CHIEVO VERONA – PORDENONE

ore 15.00 SPEZIA – TRAPANI

ore 21.00 LIVORNO – SALERNITANA

Lunedì 30 settembre 2019

ore 21.00 CREMONESE – ASCOLI