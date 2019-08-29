Calcio, Serie B: anticipi e posticipi dalla 3.a alla 6.a giornata

La Lega Serie B ha ufficializzato anticipi e posticipi del campionato cadetto dalla terza alla sesta giornata, torneo che dopo i match del prossimo weekend osserverà un turno di riposo insieme alla Serie A, visti gli impegni per le qualificazioni ad Euro 2020. Dunque si ripartirà venerdì 13 settembre con l’anticipo tra Pordenone-Spezia, ovvero le due sorprese del turno inaugurale capaci di battere rispettivamente Frosinone (in casa) e Cittadella (in trasferta) con un incredibile 3-0. Il clou della terza giornata sarà il posticipo lunedì che metterà di fronte del derby campano sempre molto acceso Salernitana-Benevento.
Ricordiamo che alla quarta giornata non ci sarà il posticipo del lunedì, perchè si giocherà subito dopo il primo turno infrasettimanale stagionale valido per il quinto turno che prevede il derby toscano Pisa-Empoli e il big match Perugia-Frosinone. Il mese di settembre si chiuderà con l’incontro molto interessante tra Empoli-Perugia.
Serie B, anticipi e posticipi dalla 3.a alla 6.a giornata
3a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 13 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – SPEZIA
Sabato 14 settembre 2019
ore 15.00 ASCOLI – LIVORNO
ore 15.00 CITTADELLA – TRAPANI
ore 15.00 PERUGIA – JUVE STABIA
ore 15.00 V. ENTELLA – FROSINONE
ore 18.00 VENEZIA – CHIEVO VERONA
Domenica 15 settembre 2019
ore 15.00 COSENZA – PESCARA
ore 15.00 CROTONE – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 PISA – CREMONESE
Lunedì 16 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – BENEVENTO
4a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 20 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – VENEZIA
Sabato 21 settembre 2019
ore 15.00 BENEVENTO – COSENZA
ore 15.00 CREMONESE – CROTONE
ore 15.00 EMPOLI – CITTADELLA
ore 15.00 JUVE STABIA – ASCOLI
ore 15.00 LIVORNO – PORDENONE
ore 15.00 PESCARA – V. ENTELLA
ore 15.00 SPEZIA – PERUGIA
ore 18.00 CHIEVO VERONA – PISA
Domenica 22 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 TRAPANI – SALERNITANA
5a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Martedì 24 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – PESCARA
ore 21.00 COSENZA – LIVORNO
ore 21.00 CROTONE – JUVE STABIA
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – FROSINONE
ore 21.00 PISA – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – BENEVENTO
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – VENEZIA
Mercoledì 25 settembre 2019
ore 19.00 TRAPANI – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – CHIEVO VERONA
6a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 27 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 PESCARA – CROTONE
Sabato 28 settembre 2019
ore 15.00 BENEVENTO – V. ENTELLA
ore 15.00 FROSINONE – COSENZA
ore 15.00 JUVE STABIA – CITTADELLA
ore 15.00 VENEZIA – PISA
ore 18.00 EMPOLI – PERUGIA
Domenica 29 settembre 2019
ore 15.00 CHIEVO VERONA – PORDENONE
ore 15.00 SPEZIA – TRAPANI
ore 21.00 LIVORNO – SALERNITANA
Lunedì 30 settembre 2019
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – ASCOLI