Wimbledon 2019, risultati del 1 luglio: Fabbiano batte Tsitsipas in 5 set. Avanti anche Djokovic e Seppi

La prima giornata dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon ci regala subito diverse sorprese: subito fuori la testa di serie n°2 femminile Naomi Osaka, battuta in due set da Yulia Putintseva, e la testa di serie n°6 maschile Alexander Zverev (sconfitto in quattro parziali da Jiri Vesely). Il match di giornata, però, è stato tra Thomas Fabbiano e Stefanos Tsitsipas, con l’azzurro che è stato capace di compiere l’impresa ed eliminare al quinto set il n°7 del seeding, nonostante due match point falliti nel tie-break del quarto.

WIMBLEDON 2019: RISULTATI 1 LUGLIO (Prima giornata)

Centre Court

Novak Djokovic b. Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 6-3 | Primo turno

Yulia Putintseva b. (2) Naomi Osaka 7-6(4) 6-2 | Primo turno

(30) Kyle Edmund b. Jaume Munar 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 1

(7) Simona Halep b. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(Q) Jiri Vesely b. (6) Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno

(Q) Cori Gauff b. Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 2

(22) Stan Wawrinka b. (Q) Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno

(3) Karolina Pliskova b. Lin Zhu 6-2 7-6(4) | Primo turno

Thomas Fabbiano b. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 | Primo turno

(14) Caroline Wozniacki b. Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-4 rit. | Primo turno

Court 3

(4) Kevin Anderson b. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Magdalena Rybarikova b. (10) Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

(12) Anastasija Sevastova b. (Q) Kristie Ahn 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno

Ugo Humbert b. (16) Gael Monfils 6-7(6) 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-0 rit. | Primo turno

Court 12

Heather Watson b. (Q) Caty McNally 7-6(3) 6-2 | Primo turno

(19) Felix Auger-Aliassime b. (PR) Vasek Pospisil 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs (15) Milos Raonic 6-7(1) 4-6 2-6 | Primo turno

Victoria Azarenka b. Alizé Cornet 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 18

(8) Elina Svitolina b. Daria Gavrilova 7-5 6-0 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(10) Karen Khachanov b. (Q) Soonwoo Kwon 7-6(6) 6-4 4-6 7-5 | Primo turno

(11) Daniil Medvedev b. Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(2) | Primo turno

(28) Su-Wei Hsieh b. Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno

Court 4

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut b. Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno

Monica Puig b. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 5-7 6-4 7-5 | Primo turno

Danielle Collins b. Zarina Diyas 6-3 7-5 | Primo turno

(Q) Marcel Granollers b. Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 6

Polona Hercog b. Viktoria Kuzmova 4-6 7-6(5) 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Mihaela Buzarnescu b. Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Hubert Hurkacz b. (32) Dusan Lajovic 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 3-6 3-6 1-4 | Primo turno

Court 7

Reilly Opelka b. (PR) Cedric-Marcel Stebe 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 | Primo turno

Karolina Muchova b. Aleksandra Krunic 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno

Ivo Karlovic b. (Q) Andrea Arnaboldi 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno

Kristen Flipkens b. Dalila Jakupovic 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 8

Dayana Yastremska b. Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Leonardo Mayer b. Ernests Gulbis 6-1 7-6(12) 6-2 | Primo turno

(Q) Alexei Popyrin b. Pablo Carreño Busta 7-6(2) 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno

Court 9

(LL) Marie Bouzkova b. Mona Barthel 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno

(PR) Steve Darcis b. Mischa Zverev 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Veronika Kudermetova b. (Q) Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

Jeremy Chardy b. Martin Klizan 3-6 6-0 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 10

Margarita Gasparyan b. (PR) Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Denis Kudla b. Malek Jaziri 6-4 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno

Anastasia Potapova b. Jil Teichmann 2-6 6-4 6-1 | Primo turno

(Q) Yanina Wickmayer b. Rebecca Peterson 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 11

(WC) Feliciano Lopez b. (Q) Marcos Giron 6-4 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

Viktorija Golubic b. Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-6(3) | Primo turno

Pablo Cuevas b. Damir Dzumhur 4-6 7-6(8) 2-6 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno

Court 14

(27) Sofia Kenin b. Astra Sharma 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(20) Anett Kontaveit b. (PR) Shelby Rogers 6-0 3-6 6-4 | Primo turno

Robin Haase b. (PR) Jozef Kovalik 6-1 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno

(28) Benoit Paire b. Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno

Shuai Zhang b. (23) Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-0 | Primo turno

Court 15

(PR) Janko Tipsarevic b. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-7(2) 6-2 5-7 6-2 | Primo turno

Madison Brengle b. (16) Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

(Q) Corentin Moutet b. Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno

Court 16

(31) Maria Sakkari b. Bernarda Pera 7-6(4) 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Andreas Seppi b. Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2 | Primo turno

Fernando Verdasco b. (Q) Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Ajla Tomljanovic b. (29) Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno

Court 17

(17) Madison Keys b. Luksika Kumkhum 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

(24) Petra Martic b. Jennifer Brady 3-6 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno

(26) Guido Pella b. Marius Copil 7-6(11) 5-7 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno

(21) David Goffin b. Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Wimbledon: Djokovic e sei azzurri in campo nella prima giornata

Il 1 luglio rappresenta il giorno d’esordio dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon, nel quale scenderanno in campo il serbo Novak Djokovic, che affronta il tedesco Philipp Kohlschreiber, ed altri sei azzurri: Thomas Fabbiano (terzo incontro a partire dalle 12.00 sul Campo 2), Paolo Lorenzi (terzo match sul Campo 18), Lorenzo Sonego (quarto incontro sul Campo 4), Andrea Arnaboldi (terzo match sul Campo 7), Camila Giorgi (primo incontro sul Campo 8) ed Andreas Seppi (secondo match sul Campo 16).

Wimbledon 2019, dove seguire il torneo

Il torneo di Wimbledon sarà visibile in diretta esclusiva sui canali di Sky Sport, con la possibilità di seguirlo anche in diretta streaming tramite i servizi Sky Go e NOW TV.