Wimbledon 2019, risultati del 1 luglio: Fabbiano batte Tsitsipas in 5 set. Avanti anche Djokovic e Seppi

La prima giornata dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon ci regala subito diverse sorprese: subito fuori la testa di serie n°2 femminile Naomi Osaka, battuta in due set da Yulia Putintseva, e la testa di serie n°6 maschile Alexander Zverev (sconfitto in quattro parziali da Jiri Vesely). Il match di giornata, però, è stato tra Thomas Fabbiano e Stefanos Tsitsipas, con l’azzurro che è stato capace di compiere l’impresa ed eliminare al quinto set il n°7 del seeding, nonostante due match point falliti nel tie-break del quarto.
WIMBLEDON 2019: RISULTATI 1 LUGLIO (Prima giornata)
Centre Court
Novak Djokovic b. Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 6-3 | Primo turno
Yulia Putintseva b. (2) Naomi Osaka 7-6(4) 6-2 | Primo turno
(30) Kyle Edmund b. Jaume Munar 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 1
(7) Simona Halep b. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(Q) Jiri Vesely b. (6) Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno
(Q) Cori Gauff b. Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 2
(22) Stan Wawrinka b. (Q) Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno
(3) Karolina Pliskova b. Lin Zhu 6-2 7-6(4) | Primo turno
Thomas Fabbiano b. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 | Primo turno
(14) Caroline Wozniacki b. Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-4 rit. | Primo turno
Court 3
(4) Kevin Anderson b. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Magdalena Rybarikova b. (10) Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
(12) Anastasija Sevastova b. (Q) Kristie Ahn 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno
Ugo Humbert b. (16) Gael Monfils 6-7(6) 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-0 rit. | Primo turno
Court 12
Heather Watson b. (Q) Caty McNally 7-6(3) 6-2 | Primo turno
(19) Felix Auger-Aliassime b. (PR) Vasek Pospisil 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs (15) Milos Raonic 6-7(1) 4-6 2-6 | Primo turno
Victoria Azarenka b. Alizé Cornet 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 18
(8) Elina Svitolina b. Daria Gavrilova 7-5 6-0 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(10) Karen Khachanov b. (Q) Soonwoo Kwon 7-6(6) 6-4 4-6 7-5 | Primo turno
(11) Daniil Medvedev b. Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(2) | Primo turno
(28) Su-Wei Hsieh b. Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno
Court 4
(23) Roberto Bautista Agut b. Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno
Monica Puig b. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 5-7 6-4 7-5 | Primo turno
Danielle Collins b. Zarina Diyas 6-3 7-5 | Primo turno
(Q) Marcel Granollers b. Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 6
Polona Hercog b. Viktoria Kuzmova 4-6 7-6(5) 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Mihaela Buzarnescu b. Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Hubert Hurkacz b. (32) Dusan Lajovic 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 3-6 3-6 1-4 | Primo turno
Court 7
Reilly Opelka b. (PR) Cedric-Marcel Stebe 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 | Primo turno
Karolina Muchova b. Aleksandra Krunic 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno
Ivo Karlovic b. (Q) Andrea Arnaboldi 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno
Kristen Flipkens b. Dalila Jakupovic 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 8
Dayana Yastremska b. Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Leonardo Mayer b. Ernests Gulbis 6-1 7-6(12) 6-2 | Primo turno
(Q) Alexei Popyrin b. Pablo Carreño Busta 7-6(2) 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno
Court 9
(LL) Marie Bouzkova b. Mona Barthel 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno
(PR) Steve Darcis b. Mischa Zverev 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Veronika Kudermetova b. (Q) Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
Jeremy Chardy b. Martin Klizan 3-6 6-0 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 10
Margarita Gasparyan b. (PR) Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Denis Kudla b. Malek Jaziri 6-4 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno
Anastasia Potapova b. Jil Teichmann 2-6 6-4 6-1 | Primo turno
(Q) Yanina Wickmayer b. Rebecca Peterson 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 11
(WC) Feliciano Lopez b. (Q) Marcos Giron 6-4 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
Viktorija Golubic b. Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-6(3) | Primo turno
Pablo Cuevas b. Damir Dzumhur 4-6 7-6(8) 2-6 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno
Court 14
(27) Sofia Kenin b. Astra Sharma 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(20) Anett Kontaveit b. (PR) Shelby Rogers 6-0 3-6 6-4 | Primo turno
Robin Haase b. (PR) Jozef Kovalik 6-1 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno
(28) Benoit Paire b. Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno
Shuai Zhang b. (23) Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-0 | Primo turno
Court 15
(PR) Janko Tipsarevic b. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-7(2) 6-2 5-7 6-2 | Primo turno
Madison Brengle b. (16) Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
(Q) Corentin Moutet b. Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno
Court 16
(31) Maria Sakkari b. Bernarda Pera 7-6(4) 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Andreas Seppi b. Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2 | Primo turno
Fernando Verdasco b. (Q) Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Ajla Tomljanovic b. (29) Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1 | Primo turno
Court 17
(17) Madison Keys b. Luksika Kumkhum 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
(24) Petra Martic b. Jennifer Brady 3-6 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno
(26) Guido Pella b. Marius Copil 7-6(11) 5-7 6-3 6-4 | Primo turno
(21) David Goffin b. Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Wimbledon: Djokovic e sei azzurri in campo nella prima giornata
Il 1 luglio rappresenta il giorno d’esordio dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon, nel quale scenderanno in campo il serbo Novak Djokovic, che affronta il tedesco Philipp Kohlschreiber, ed altri sei azzurri: Thomas Fabbiano (terzo incontro a partire dalle 12.00 sul Campo 2), Paolo Lorenzi (terzo match sul Campo 18), Lorenzo Sonego (quarto incontro sul Campo 4), Andrea Arnaboldi (terzo match sul Campo 7), Camila Giorgi (primo incontro sul Campo 8) ed Andreas Seppi (secondo match sul Campo 16).
Wimbledon 2019, dove seguire il torneo
Il torneo di Wimbledon sarà visibile in diretta esclusiva sui canali di Sky Sport, con la possibilità di seguirlo anche in diretta streaming tramite i servizi Sky Go e NOW TV.