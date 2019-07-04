Wimbledon 2019, risultati del 4 luglio: avanzano Federer, Nadal, Berrettini e Fognini

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE

WIMBLEDON 2019: RISULTATI 4 LUGLIO (Quarta giornata)

Centre Court

(8) Kei Nishikori b. Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-0 | Secondo turno Wimbledon

(19) Johanna Konta b. Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-4 | Secondo turno

(3) Rafael Nadal b. Nick Kyrgios 6-3 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) | Secondo turno

Court 1

(6) Petra Kvitova b. Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-2 | Secondo turno

(2) Roger Federer b. (WC) Jay Clarke 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 | Secondo turno

(11) Serena Williams b. (Q) Kaja Juvan 2-6 6-2 6-4 | Secondo turno

Court 2

(1) Ashleigh Barty b. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1 6-3 | Secondo turno Wimbledon

Daniel Evans b. (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 6-2 7-6(2) | Secondo turno

(LL) Lauren Davies b. (5) Angelique Kerber 2-6 6-2 6-1 | Secondo turno

(17) Matteo Berrettini b. (WC) Marcos Baghdatis 6-1 7-6(4) 6-3 | Secondo turno

Court 3

(9) Sloane Stephens b. Yafan Wang 6-0 6-2 | Secondo turno

Mikhail Kukushkin b. (9) John Isner 6-4 6-7(3) 4-6 6-1 6-4 | Secondo turno

(12) Fabio Fognini b. Marton Fucsovics 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 | Secondo turno

Court 12

(WC) Harriet Dart b. (Q) Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(4) 3-6 6-1 | Secondo turno Wimbledon

Joao Sousa b. (13) Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 6-4 | Secondo turno

Magda Linette b. (25) Amanda Anisimova 6-4 7-5 | Secondo turno

(WC) David Koepfer vs (24) Diego Schwartzman 0-6 3-6 5-6 | Secondo turno

Court 18

Steve Johnson b. (25) Alex De Minaur 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 | Secondo turno

(4) Kiki Bertens b. Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 | Secondo turno

(13) Belinda Bencic b. Kaia Kanepi 6-3 6-1 | Secondo turno

Court 14

John Millman b. (31) Laslo Djere 6-3 6-2 6-1 | Secondo turno Wimbledon

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro b. Pauline Parmentier 7-6(2) 7-6(4) | Secondo turno

(18) Julia Goerges b. (Q) Varvara Flink 6-1 6-4 | Secondo turno

Court 15

(33) Jan-Lennard Struff b. Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 5-7 7-6(2) | Secondo turno

(21) Elise Mertens b. (WC) Monica Niculescu 7-5 6-0 | Secondo turno

(27) Lucas Pouille b. (Q) Gregoire Barrere 6-1 7-6(0) 6-4 | Secondo turno

Court 16

Sam Querrey b. Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-2 6-3 | Secondo turno Wimbledon

Alison Riske b. Ivana Jorovic 6-2 6-7(3) 9-7 | Secondo turno

Tennys Sandgren b. (20) Gilles Simon 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 8-6 | Secondo turno

Court 17

(15) Qiang Wang b. Tamara Zidansek 6-1 6-2 | Secondo turno

Barbora Strycova b. Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-5 | Secondo turno

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga b. Ricardas Berankis 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 | Secondo turno

Wimbledon: Federer, Nadal e due azzurri in campo nella 4ª giornata

Il 4 luglio rappresenta il quarto giorno dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon, nel quale scenderanno in campo lo svizzero Roger Federer, che affronta la wild card britannica Jay Clarke, lo spagnolo Rafael Nadal (che se la vedrà con l’australiano Nick Kyrgios nell’incontro più interessante della giornata) e due azzurri: Matteo Berrettini (quarto match sul Campo 2 a partire dalle 11.00) e Fabio Fognini (terzo incontro sul Campo 3).

