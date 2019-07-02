Wimbledon 2019, risultati del 2 luglio: avanti Federer, Nadal, Berrettini e Fognini. Gatto-Monticone ko con S.Williams

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE
WIMBLEDON 2019: RISULTATI 2 LUGLIO (Seconda giornata)
Centre Court
(5) Angelique Kerber b. Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
(2) Roger Federer b. Lloyd Harris 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno
(11) Serena Williams b. (Q) Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno
(4) Kiki Bertens vs Mandy Minella 6-3 3-2 | Primo turno
Court 1
(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Saisai Zheng 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(19) Johanna Konta b. Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno
(3) Rafael Nadal b. (Q) Yuichi Sugita 6-3 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno
(22) Donna Vekic vs Alison Riske 6-3 2-5 | Primo turno
Court 2
(9) Sloane Stephens vs Timea Bacsinszsky 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
Sam Querrey b. (5) Dominic Thiem 6-7(4) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-0 | Primo turno
Pauline Parmentier b. Maria Sharapova 4-6 7-6(4) 5-0 rit. | Primo turno
(9) John Isner b. Casper Ruud 6-3 6-4 7-6(9) | Primo turno
Court 3
Nick Kyrgios b. Jordan Thompson 7-6(4) 3-6 7-6(10) 0-6 6-1 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(Q) Beatriz Haddad Maia b. (26) Garbiñe Muguruza 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
(6) Petra Kvitova b. Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno
(13) Marin Cilic vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 1-0 | Primo turno
Court 12
(8) Kei Nishikori b. (Q) Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 | Primo turno
Laura Siegemund b. (WC) Katie Swan 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga b. Bernard Tomic 6-2 6-1 6-4 | Primo turno
(27) Lucas Pouille b. Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno
Court 18
Daniel Evans b. Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(13) Belinda Bencic b. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno
(30) Carla Suarez Navarro b. Samantha Stosur 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno
(12) Fabio Fognini b. Frances Tiafoe 5-7 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 4
Katerina Siniakova b. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6 6-1 6-1 | Primo turno
(20) Gilles Simon b. (Q) Salvatore Caruso 7-6(7) 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
(33) Jan-Lennard Struff b. Radu Albot 6-4 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
Marton Fucsovics vs (Q) Dennis Novak 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-0 | Primo turno
Court 5
Barbora Strycova vs (32) Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
(LL) Lauren Davies b. Kateryna Kozlova 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
(WC) Dominik Koepfer b. Filip Krajinovic 6-3 4-6 7-6(9) 6-1 | Primo turno
Mikhail Kukushikin b. Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 6
Alison Van Uytvanck b. Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 4-6 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Magda Linette b. (Q) Anna Kalinskaya 6-0 7-6(9) | Primo turno
Tennys Sandgren b. (Q) Yasutaka Uchiyama 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
Guido Andreozzi vs (31) Laslo Djere 6-3 6-7(3) 6-7(3) 2-1 | Primo turno
Court 7
Steve Johnson vs Albert Ramos-Viñolas 6-4 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno
Yafan Wang b. (Q) Tereza Martincova 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno
Ivana Jorovic b. (Q) Lesley Kerkhove 7-6(5) 6-4 | Primo turno
John Millman b. Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-4| Primo turno
Court 8
(21) Elise Mertens vs Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(WC) Marcos Baghdatis b. (LL) Brayden Schnur 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
(WC) Jay Clarke b. (Q) Noah Rubin 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Taylor Townsend b. (Q) Arina Rodionova 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 9
Kaia Kanepi b. Stefanie Voegele 5-7 7-5 6-4 | Primo turno
Andrey Rublev b. Cristian Garin 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-4 | Primo turno
(Q) Kaja Juvan b. Kristyna Pliskova 6-4 2-6 6-4 | Primo turno
Court 10
(15) Qiang Wang b. Vera Lapko 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon
(17) Matteo Berrettini b. Aljaz Bedene 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) | Primo turno
(Q) Varvara Flink b. (Q) Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno
(Q) Gregoire Barrere b. Alexander Bublik 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 14
(WC) Harriet Dart vs Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Tamara Zidansek b. Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 5-7 8-6 | Primo turno
Ricardas Berankis b. (29) Denis Shapovalov 7-6(0) 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 15
(25) Alex De Minaur b. Marco Cecchinato 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) | Primo turno
Kristina Mladenovic b. Vitalia Diatchenko 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 | Primo turno
(24) Diego Schwartzman b. Matthew Ebden 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno
Court 16
(WC) Monica Niculescu b. Andrea Petkovic 2-6 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie b. Denis Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno
Taylor Fritz b. (PR) Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno
Court 17
(18) Nikoloz Basilashvili b. (WC) James Ward 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6 | Primo turno
(25) Amanda Anisimova b. Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno
(18) Julia Goerges b. (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5 6-1 | Primo turno
Joao Sousa vs (WC) Paul Jubb 6-0 6-3 6-7(8) 0-0 | Primo turno
Wimbledon: Federer, Nadal e cinque azzurri in campo nella 2ª giornata
Il 2 luglio rappresenta il secondo giorno dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon, nel quale scenderanno in campo lo svizzero Roger Federer, che affronta il sudafricano Lloyd Harris, lo spagnolo Rafael Nadal (che se la vedrà con il giapponese Yuichi Sugita) ed altri cinque azzurri: Giulia Gatto-Monticone (terzo match sul Centrale dalle ore 14.00, contro la sette volte vincitrice Serena Williams), Fabio Fognini (quarto incontro a partire dalle 12.00 sul Campo 18), Salvatore Caruso (secondo match sul Campo 4), Matteo Berrettini (secondo incontro sul Campo 10) e Marco Cecchinato (primo match sul Campo 15).
Wimbledon 2019, dove seguire il torneo
Il torneo di Wimbledon sarà visibile in diretta esclusiva sui canali di Sky Sport, con la possibilità di seguirlo anche in diretta streaming tramite i servizi Sky Go e NOW TV.