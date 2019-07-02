Wimbledon 2019, risultati del 2 luglio: avanti Federer, Nadal, Berrettini e Fognini. Gatto-Monticone ko con S.Williams

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE

WIMBLEDON 2019: RISULTATI 2 LUGLIO (Seconda giornata)

Centre Court

(5) Angelique Kerber b. Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

(2) Roger Federer b. Lloyd Harris 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno

(11) Serena Williams b. (Q) Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno

(4) Kiki Bertens vs Mandy Minella 6-3 3-2 | Primo turno

Court 1

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Saisai Zheng 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(19) Johanna Konta b. Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-2 | Primo turno

(3) Rafael Nadal b. (Q) Yuichi Sugita 6-3 6-1 6-3 | Primo turno

(22) Donna Vekic vs Alison Riske 6-3 2-5 | Primo turno

Court 2

(9) Sloane Stephens vs Timea Bacsinszsky 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

Sam Querrey b. (5) Dominic Thiem 6-7(4) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-0 | Primo turno

Pauline Parmentier b. Maria Sharapova 4-6 7-6(4) 5-0 rit. | Primo turno

(9) John Isner b. Casper Ruud 6-3 6-4 7-6(9) | Primo turno

Court 3

Nick Kyrgios b. Jordan Thompson 7-6(4) 3-6 7-6(10) 0-6 6-1 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(Q) Beatriz Haddad Maia b. (26) Garbiñe Muguruza 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

(6) Petra Kvitova b. Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno

(13) Marin Cilic vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 1-0 | Primo turno

Court 12

(8) Kei Nishikori b. (Q) Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 | Primo turno

Laura Siegemund b. (WC) Katie Swan 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga b. Bernard Tomic 6-2 6-1 6-4 | Primo turno

(27) Lucas Pouille b. Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) | Primo turno

Court 18

Daniel Evans b. Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(13) Belinda Bencic b. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro b. Samantha Stosur 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno

(12) Fabio Fognini b. Frances Tiafoe 5-7 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 4

Katerina Siniakova b. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6 6-1 6-1 | Primo turno

(20) Gilles Simon b. (Q) Salvatore Caruso 7-6(7) 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

(33) Jan-Lennard Struff b. Radu Albot 6-4 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

Marton Fucsovics vs (Q) Dennis Novak 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-0 | Primo turno

Court 5

Barbora Strycova vs (32) Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

(LL) Lauren Davies b. Kateryna Kozlova 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

(WC) Dominik Koepfer b. Filip Krajinovic 6-3 4-6 7-6(9) 6-1 | Primo turno

Mikhail Kukushikin b. Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-2 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 6

Alison Van Uytvanck b. Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 4-6 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Magda Linette b. (Q) Anna Kalinskaya 6-0 7-6(9) | Primo turno

Tennys Sandgren b. (Q) Yasutaka Uchiyama 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

Guido Andreozzi vs (31) Laslo Djere 6-3 6-7(3) 6-7(3) 2-1 | Primo turno

Court 7

Steve Johnson vs Albert Ramos-Viñolas 6-4 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno

Yafan Wang b. (Q) Tereza Martincova 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno

Ivana Jorovic b. (Q) Lesley Kerkhove 7-6(5) 6-4 | Primo turno

John Millman b. Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-4| Primo turno

Court 8

(21) Elise Mertens vs Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(WC) Marcos Baghdatis b. (LL) Brayden Schnur 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

(WC) Jay Clarke b. (Q) Noah Rubin 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Taylor Townsend b. (Q) Arina Rodionova 6-2 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 9

Kaia Kanepi b. Stefanie Voegele 5-7 7-5 6-4 | Primo turno

Andrey Rublev b. Cristian Garin 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-4 | Primo turno

(Q) Kaja Juvan b. Kristyna Pliskova 6-4 2-6 6-4 | Primo turno

Court 10

(15) Qiang Wang b. Vera Lapko 6-2 6-2 | Primo turno Wimbledon

(17) Matteo Berrettini b. Aljaz Bedene 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) | Primo turno

(Q) Varvara Flink b. (Q) Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 | Primo turno

(Q) Gregoire Barrere b. Alexander Bublik 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 14

(WC) Harriet Dart vs Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Tamara Zidansek b. Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 5-7 8-6 | Primo turno

Ricardas Berankis b. (29) Denis Shapovalov 7-6(0) 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 15

(25) Alex De Minaur b. Marco Cecchinato 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) | Primo turno

Kristina Mladenovic b. Vitalia Diatchenko 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 | Primo turno

(24) Diego Schwartzman b. Matthew Ebden 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 | Primo turno

Court 16

(WC) Monica Niculescu b. Andrea Petkovic 2-6 6-2 7-5 | Primo turno Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie b. Denis Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4 | Primo turno

Taylor Fritz b. (PR) Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-4 6-3 | Primo turno

Court 17

(18) Nikoloz Basilashvili b. (WC) James Ward 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6 | Primo turno

(25) Amanda Anisimova b. Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-3 | Primo turno

(18) Julia Goerges b. (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5 6-1 | Primo turno

Joao Sousa vs (WC) Paul Jubb 6-0 6-3 6-7(8) 0-0 | Primo turno

Wimbledon: Federer, Nadal e cinque azzurri in campo nella 2ª giornata

Il 2 luglio rappresenta il secondo giorno dell’edizione 2019 del Torneo di Wimbledon, nel quale scenderanno in campo lo svizzero Roger Federer, che affronta il sudafricano Lloyd Harris, lo spagnolo Rafael Nadal (che se la vedrà con il giapponese Yuichi Sugita) ed altri cinque azzurri: Giulia Gatto-Monticone (terzo match sul Centrale dalle ore 14.00, contro la sette volte vincitrice Serena Williams), Fabio Fognini (quarto incontro a partire dalle 12.00 sul Campo 18), Salvatore Caruso (secondo match sul Campo 4), Matteo Berrettini (secondo incontro sul Campo 10) e Marco Cecchinato (primo match sul Campo 15).

Wimbledon 2019, dove seguire il torneo

Il torneo di Wimbledon sarà visibile in diretta esclusiva sui canali di Sky Sport, con la possibilità di seguirlo anche in diretta streaming tramite i servizi Sky Go e NOW TV.