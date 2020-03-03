Pallavolo CEV Cup, rinviata la partita tra Modena e Ajaccio del 4 marzo

IL GFC AJACCIO VOLLEY-BALL AVREBBE RIFIUTATO DI GIOCARE A MODENA

Dopo la vittoria nel match di andata con il punteggio di 3 a 0 a favore della Leo Shoes Modena, il match di ritorno è stato rinviato a data da destinarsi a causa del COVID-19. Nella giornata del 1 marzo la CEV ( Confédération Européenne de Volleyball) ha diramato il comunicato nel quale viene annunciato il rinvio della gara di Coppa CEV che avrebbe dovuto avere luogo mercoledì 4 marzo alle ore 20:30 al PalaPanini tra la Leo Shoes Modena e il GFC Ajaccio Volley-Ball.

Ecco una parte del comunicato emesso dalla CEV:

“Luxembourg, March 1, 2020. After a thorough analysis of the latest developments following the outbreak of the so-called coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe and with the CEV’s top priority remaining the health and well-being of athletes, officials and fans, the CEV decided on Sunday to postpone a number of matches initially scheduled for March 3-5, 2020. The decision follows the recommendations issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIVB and takes into account the measures taken by national authorities in order to deal with the outbreak of the virus as well as concerns raised by at least one of the competing clubs. At this stage, the above-mentioned decision applies the following matches : CEV Champions League (Fenerbahce Opet Instabul vs Igor Gorgonzola Novara; Savino del Bene Scandicci vs Eczacibasi Vitra Instabul); CEV Volleyball Cup (Leo Shoes Modena vs GFC Ajaccio). The CEV continues to monitor the situation and remains ready to take further action… ”

La data di recupero del match verrà valutata nei prossimi giorni e ne verrà data comunicazione non appena possibile e al momento in casa Modena resta confermata la gara a porte chiuse di SuperLega tra la Leo Shoes Modena e Vero Volley Monza di domenica 8 marzo.