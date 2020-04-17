Coco Gauff scrive: “Ho vissuto la depressione e ho pensato di fermarmi”

Coco Gauff non è una ragazza come tutte le altre e questo lo abbiamo capito negli ultimi due anni grazie a ciò che ha fatto vedere sui campi da tennis. Ma la giovane Coco Gauff, 16 anni da poco compiuti, la vittoria più importante l’ha ottenuta fuori dal campo e l’ha raccontato in una lunga lettera pubblicata sul sito “Behind The Racquet”
“Per tutta la mia vita, sono sempre stata la più giovane a fare cose, che ha raggiunto l’hype che non volevo. Ho aggiunto questa pressione che dovevo fare bene in fretta. Una volta lasciato perdere tutto, ho iniziato ad avere i risultati che volevo. Poco prima di Wimbledon, tornando verso il 2017/18, stavo lottando per capire se questo era davvero quello che volevo. Ho sempre avuto i risultati quindi non era per questo il problema, mi sono ritrovata a non godermi ciò che amavo. Ho capito che dovevo iniziare a giocare per me stessa e non per le altre persone. Per circa un anno sono stata davvero depressa. Questo è stato l’anno più difficile per me finora. Anche se l’ho fatto, sembrava che che non ci fossero molti amici per me. Quando sei in quella mentalità oscura non guardi troppo spesso il lato positivo delle cose, che è la parte più difficile. Non credo che abbia molto a che fare con il tennis, forse solo per fare il giocoliere. Sapevo che volevo giocare a tennis ma non sapevo come volevo farlo. E’ andato così lontano che stavo pensando di prendermi un anno sabbatico per concentrarmi sulla vita. Scegliere di non farlo ovviamente è stata la scelta giusta, ma ero vicina ad andare in quella direzione. Mi sono appena persa. Ero confusa e pensavo troppo se questo fosse quello che volevo o quello che facevano gli altri. Ci sono voluti molti momenti di sedute, pensando e piangendo. Ne sono uscita più forte e conoscendomi meglio che mai. Tutti mi chiedono come faccio a stare calma in campo e penso che sia perché ho accettato chi sono dopo aver superato i punti bassi della mia vita. Ora, quando sono in campo, sono molto grata di essere là fuori. Personalmente per me, mi piace giocare per più di me stessa. Una delle cose più grandi è continuare a rompere le barriere. Allo stesso tempo non mi piace essere paragonata a Serena o a Venus. Prima di tutto, non sono ancora al loro livello. Mi sento sempre come se non sia giusto che le sorelle Williams siano paragonate a qualcuno che sta arrivando. Non mi sembra giusto, li guardo ancora come i miei idoli. Con tutti i loro riconoscimenti non dovrei ancora essere messa nello stesso gruppo. Certo che spero di arrivare dove sono ma sono le due donne che hanno fissato la strada per me stessa, ecco perché non posso mai essere loro“…
Repost from @behindtheracquet • “Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do things, which added hype that I didn’t want. It added this pressure that I needed to do well fast. Once I let that all go, I started to have the results I wanted. Right before Wimbledon, going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to figure out if this was really what I wanted. I always had the results so that wasn’t the issue, I just found myself not enjoying what I loved. I realized I needed to start playing for myself and not other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far. Even though I had, it felt like there weren’t many friends there for me. When you are in that dark mindset you don’t look on the bright side of things too often, which is the hardest part. I don’t think it had much to do with tennis, maybe just about juggling it all. I knew that I wanted to play tennis but didn’t know how I wanted to go about it. It went so far that I was thinking about possibly taking a year off to just focus on life. Choosing not to obviously was the right choice but I was close to not going in that direction. I was just lost. I was confused and overthinking if this was what I wanted or what others did. It took many moments sitting, thinking and crying. I came out of it stronger and knowing myself better than ever. Everyone asks me how I stay calm on court and I think it’s because I accepted who I am after overcoming low points in my life. Now, when I’m on court, I am just really thankful to be out there. Personally for me, I like playing for more than myself. One of the biggest things is to continue breaking barriers. At the same time I don’t like being compared to Serena or Venus. First, I am not at their level yet. I always feel like it’s not fair to the Williams sisters to be compared to someone who is just coming up. It just doesn’t feel right yet, I still look at them as my idols. With all their accolades I shouldn’t be put in the same group yet. Of course I hope to get to where they are but they are the two women that set the pathway for myself, which is why I can never be them.” @cocogauff Go to behindtheracquet.com for extended