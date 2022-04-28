Bedirhan Kanşiray (A Spor) to SuperNews: “Balotelli didn’t deserve national team, even Pinamonti is better. Scudetto? Milan can’t win with Messias and Diaz”

SuperNews had the pleasure of interviewing Bedirhan Kanşiray, journalist of turkish media A Spor, taking stock of the Italian players in Turkey.

Bedirhan, let’s start with Balotelli: after some difficult years in Italy, he got back into the game in Turkey. How do you evaluate his season so far? Do you think he deserved a call-up to the National Team for the World Cup playoffs?

Balotelli is performing well in Turkey. It’s a good chance for him to work with Montella. I think he did not deserve national team because the level of the Turkish League is very low. The football played here is far behind Europe. Serie B level is better than Turkey. Balotelli did not play well even there. In the national team, Scamacca, Raspadori and others should have taken more chances after EURO 2020. I think the problem was the call-ups. Even Pinamonti, who plays for Empoli, is ahead of Balotelli in my opinion.

Montella, in the last 3 experiences (Milan, Sevilla, Fiorentina) has always been sacked: how do you judge him on the Adana bench?

Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray, the greats of the Turkish League, are experiencing financial difficulties. Other clubs are better managed. Coaches are not enough in Turkey. We see the same names all the time. A foreign coach can do well here because there are no tactics here. Foreign players and coaches here say the same thing. Montella is also doing well in Adana. A great tactician when you think about Turkish footballs level. He should stay in Adana. If he manage to coach better team like Galatasaray, Besiktas or Fenerbahce, he can be a contender for a league title.

Of the other Italian players in Turkey today (Okaka, Bertolacci, etc.) which one has satisfied you the most this season?

Okaka was the one who surprised me the most with his performance. He didn’t have many goals in the Serie A and his career. His style of play is very suitable for the Turkish League. Target man’s are doing well in Turkey. Emre Belözoğlu, a former Inter player in Başakşehir, is his coach. Apart from that, Cornelius, who played in Atalanta and Parma, is also playing very well. One of the key players in Trabzonspor’s championship. Hamsik too. Big teams have striker problems in Turkey. If it were me, I would try to sign players like Piatek and Petagna from Italy. They can be top scorers here.

One last question on the Scudetto race in Serie A: who do you think will win between Inter, Milan and Napoli?

Inter are the favorites to win the Serie A championship. Despite selling their key players, they are having a good season. In fact, Inzaghi is more successful now than Conte. He qualified UCL group, he can be the champion in the Coppa Italia, in the final and in the league. Inter played better football than last year. Milan is also having a great season, but the quality of the team is not as good as Inter. You can not become a champion with players like Messias and Diaz. With investments next season, Milan could be much better. Maldini should stay in management. He’s doing a great job there. Napoli as usual. The coach has changed a lot in recent years. There are both management and technical problems. Without stability, there will be no success. As a Napoli fan, my biggest wish is to build a new stadium. Spalletti failed to win their most important matches like Fiorentina, Roma and Milan at Maradona Stadium. If you’re aiming for the Champions League, Spalletti is the right name, but it won’t make you a champion. My favorite young coaches are Vincenzo Italiano and Roberto De Zerbi. Both can be successful in Napoli in the long run.