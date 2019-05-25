LIVE Roland Garros 2019, diretta e risultati in tempo reale del 26 maggio: Federer-Sonego nel pomeriggio

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE

ROLAND GARROS 2019: RISULTATI 26 MAGGIO (Prima giornata)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Ore 11.00: (5) Angelique Kerber b. Anastasia Potapova | Primo turno

a seguire: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maximilian Marterer | Primo turno

a seguire: Lorenzo Sonego vs (3) Roger Federer | Primo turno

a seguire: Madison Brengle vs (2) Karolina Pliskova | Primo turno

Court Susanne Lenglen

Ore 11.00: Thomas Fabbiano vs (11) Marin Cilic | Primo turno

a seguire: (7) Kei Nishikori vs (WC) Quentin Halys | Primo turno

a seguire: Fiona Ferro vs Kristina Mladenovic | Primo turno

a seguire: (7) Sloane Stephens vs Misaki Doi | Primo turno

Court Simonne Mathieu

Ore 11.00: (19) Garbiñe Muguruza vs Taylor Townsend | Primo turno

a seguire: (16) Marco Cecchinato vs (WC) Nicolas Mahut | Primo turno

a seguire: Venus Williams vs (9) Elina Svitolina | Primo turno

a seguire: (27) David Goffin vs Ricardas Berankis | Primo turno

Court 1

Ore 11.00: (31) Petra Martic vs Ons Jabeur | Primo turno

a seguire: (PR) Janko Tipsarevic vs Grigor Dimitrov | Primo turno

a seguire: (15) Belinda Bencic vs (WC) Jessika Ponchet | Primo turno

a seguire: Robin Haase vs Philipp Kohlschreiber | Primo turno

Court 14

Ore 11.00: (WC) Alexei Popyrin vs Ugo Humbert | Primo turno

a seguire: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Kristina Kucova | Primo turno

a seguire: Marton Fucsovics vs (17) Diego Schwartzman | Primo turno

a seguire: Polona Hercog vs (32) Aliaksandra Sasnovich | Primo turno

Court 7

Ore 11.00: (29) Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Andujar | Primo turno

a seguire: Laura Siegemund vs (Q) Sofya Zhuk | Primo turno

a seguire: Albert Ramos Viñolas vs (31) Laslo Djere | Primo turno

a seguire: Jennifer Brady vs Ivana Jorovic | Primo turno

Court 6

Ore 11.00: Magdalena Rybaricova vs Johanna Larsson | Primo turno

a seguire: Malek Jaziri vs (LL) Oscar Otte | Primo turno

a seguire: (Q) Bernarda Pera vs Kateryna Kozlova | Primo turno

a seguire: Jiri Vesely vs Leonardo Mayer | Primo turno

Court 13

Ore 11.00: Casper Ruud vs Ernests Gulbis | Primo turno

a seguire: Yafan Wang vs Marketa Vondrousova | Primo turno

a seguire: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Hugo Dellien | Primo turno

a seguire: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Alison Van Uytvanck | Primo turno

Roland Garros: Federer e 3 azzurri in campo nella prima giornata

Il 25 maggio rappresenta il giorno d’esordio dell’edizione 2019 del Roland Garros, nel quale scenderanno in campo lo svizzero Roger Federer, che affronta l’italiano Lorenzo Sonego, ed altri tre azzurri: Thomas Fabbiano (primo incontro a partire dalle 11.00 sul Philippe Chatrier), Marco Cecchinato (secondo match sul Simonne Mathieu contro il francese Nicolas Mahut) e Matteo Berrettini (primo incontro sul Campo 7).

Roland Garros 2019, dove seguire il torneo

Il secondo Slam stagionale sarà visibile in diretta esclusiva sui canali di Eurosport, con la possibilità di usufruire del servizio streaming tramite Eurosport Player, ma anche su Sky Go e TIMvision.