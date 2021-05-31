LIVE Roland Garros 2021, risultati in tempo reale 31 maggio: in campo Federer, Sinner e Musetti

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE

ROLAND GARROS 2021: RISULTATI 31 MAGGIO (Seconda giornata)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Ore 12.00: Kaja Juvan vs (8) Iga Swiatek | Primo turno

A seguire: Alexander Bublik vs (2) Daniil Medvedev | Primo turno

Non prima delle 16.00: (Q) Denis Istomin vs (8) Roger Federer | Primo turno

Non prima delle 21.00: (7) Serena Williams vs Irina Begu | Primo turno

Court Susanne Lenglen

Ore 11.00: (18) Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert | Primo turno

A seguire: Laura Siegemund vs Caroline Garcia | Primo turno

A seguire: (5) Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko | Primo turno

A seguire: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Yoshihito Nishioka | Primo turno

Court Simonne Mathieu

Ore 11.00: Alizé Cornet vs (WC) Harmony Tan | Primo turno

A seguire: (15) Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire | Primo turno

A seguire: Marin Cilic vs (WC) Arthur Rinderknech | Primo turno

A seguire: (12) Garbiñe Muguruza vs Marta Kostyuk | Primo turno

Court 14

Ore 11.00: Sam Querrey vs (31) John Isner | Primo turno

A seguire: (6) Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek | Primo turno

A seguire: (10) Belinda Bencic vs Nadia Podoroska | Primo turno

Non prima delle 17.00: Lorenzo Musetti vs (13) David Goffin | Primo turno

Court 7

Ore 11.00: Steve Johnson vs Frances Tiafoe | Primo turno

A seguire: (Q) Storm Sanders vs (14) Elise Mertens | Primo turno

A seguire: (PR) Kamil Majchrzak vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux | Primo turno

A seguire: Camila Giorgi vs (22) Petra Martic | Primo turno

Court 6

Ore 11.00: (16) Kiki Bertens vs Polona Hercog | Primo turno

A seguire: Cameron Norrie vs Bryan Fratangelo | Primo turno

A seguire: (19) Johanna Konta vs Sorana Cirstea | Primo turno

A seguire: (WC) Mathias Borgue vs Dominik Koepfer | Primo turno

Court 4

Ore 11.00: (LL) Francisco Cerundolo vs Thiago Monteiro | Primo turno

A seguire: (Q) Hailey Baptiste vs Anna Blinkova | Primo turno

A seguire: Sebastian Korda vs P Martinez | Primo turno

A seguire: Lara Arruabarrena vs Varvara Gracheva | Primo turno

Court 5

Ore 11.00: (Q) Maximilian Marterer vs Filip Krajinovic | Primo turno

A seguire: Tommy Paul vs (WC) Christopher O’Connell | Primo turno

A seguire: Alison Van Uytvanck vs Martina Trevisan | Primo turno

A seguire: Tereza Martincova vs Ivana Jorovic | Primo turno

Court 8

Ore 11.00: Gianluca Mager vs John Millman | Primo turno

A seguire: Jaume Munar vs Jordan Thompson | Primo turno

A seguire: Daria Kasatkina vs Misaki Doi | Primo turno

A seguire: Saisai Zheng vs Sara Sorribes Tormo | Primo turno

Court 9

Ore 11.00: Kaia Kanepi vs (20) Marketa Vondrousova | Primo turno

A seguire: Heather Watson vs Zarina Diyas | Primo turno

A seguire: (28) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Dusan Lajovic | Primo turno

A seguire: (30) Taylor Fritz vs Joao Sousa | Primo turno

Court 12

Ore 11.00: Madison Brengle vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano | Primo turno

A seguire: Radu Albot vs Federico Delbonis | Primo turno

A seguire: (Q) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Bernabe Zapata Miralles | Primo turno

A seguire: Arantxa Rus vs Mihaela Buzarnescu | Primo turno

Court 13

Ore 11.00: Rebecca Peterson vs Shelby Rogers | Primo turno

A seguire: (32) Reilly Opelka vs A Martin | Primo turno

A seguire: Lloyd Harris vs (26) Lorenzo Sonego | Primo turno

A seguire: Lin Zhu vs (28) Jessica Pegula | Primo turno

Roland Garros, dove seguire il torneo

Il Roland Garros 2021 è trasmesso in esclusiva da Eurosport, presente sia sulla piattaforma satellitare Sky che in streaming, tramite le piattaforme Eurosport Player, DAZN, Sky Go e NOW TV.



Roland Garros 2021: Federer e 5 azzurri in campo nella 2ª giornata

Il 31 maggio è il secondo giorno dell’edizione 2021 per quanto riguarda lo Slam francese, nel quale scenderanno in campo lo svizzero Roger Federer, che affronta il qualificato uzbeko Denis Istomin (terzo match sul Philippe Chatrier), e sei tennisti italiani (quattro uomini e due donne): Jannik Sinner (primo incontro sul Suzanne Lenglen), Lorenzo Musetti (ultimo match sul Court 14), Camila Giorgi (ultimo incontro sul Court 7), Martina Trevisan (terzo match sul Court 5), Gianluca Mager (primo incontro sul Court 8) e Lorenzo Sonego (terzo match sul Court 13).