I 50 migliori giocatori del 2020 secondo uno studio del CIES. Lionel Messi non c’è

Il CIES, osservatorio mondiale del calcio specializzato nello studio di ogni statistica, ha stilato una classifica dei 50 migliori giocatori del 2020 per valore basandosi sulle prestazioni in campo dei giocatori dei top 5 campionati europei. Una notizia clamorosa è che Lionel Messi non c’è. Il giocatore argentino è posizionato in 55esima posizione (83.4) e davanti a lui troviamo anche l’attaccante italiano Ciro Immobile che è posizionato in 52esima posizione (83.9) mentre non è classificato Neymar perché valutato meno di 6 volte.

La classifica (dalla cinquantesima posizione alla prima)

50 – (84.0) REMO FREULER (Atalanta – Serie A)

50 – (84.0) SERGIO BUSQUETS (Barcellona – La Liga)

48 – (84.1) FABIAN RUIZ (Napoli – Serie A)

47 – (84.5) RODRIGO BENTANCUR (Juventus – Serie A)

46 – (84.6) ANTONIO RUDIGER (Chelsea – Premier League)

46 – (84.6) JORGINHO FRELLO (Chelsea – Premier League)

44 – (84.7) PAULO DYBALA (Juventus – Serie A)

44 – (84.7) LUIZ FERNANDINHO (Manchester City – Premier League)

42 – (84.8) CARLOS CASEMIRO (Real Madrid – La Liga)

42 – (84.8) ALEXANDER OUKIDJA (FC METZ – Ligue 1)

41 – (84.9) SVEN BENDER (Bayern Leverkusen – Bundesliga)

39 – (85.0) BENJAMIN ANDRE (LOSC Lille – Ligue 1)

39 – (85.0) AARON RAMSEY (Juventus – Serie A)

38 – (85.1) FABIO QUAGLIARELLA (Sampdoria – Serie A)

37 – (85.2) JUAN CUADRADO (Juventus – Serie A)

36 – (85.4) TONY KROOS (Real Madrid – La Liga)

35 – (85.6) IDRISSA GUEYE (Paris Saint-German – Ligue 1)

32 – (86.0) ALISSON BECKER (Liverpool – Premier League)

32 – (86.0) ACHRAF HAKIMI (Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga)

32 – (86.0) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

31 – (86.1) LUIS ALBERTO (Lazio – Serie A)

30 – (86.3) FELIPE CAICEDO (Lazio – Serie A)

29 – (86.5) KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Manchester City – Premier League)

28 – (86.6) CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (RB Lipsia – Bundesliga)

27 – (86.9) CRISTIANO RONALDO (Juventus – Serie A)

26 – (87.3) PAPU GOMEZ (Atalanta – Juventus)

25 – (87.4) JONATHAN TAH (Bayern Leverkusen – Budesliga)

24 – (87.8) RODRI HERNANDEZ (Manchester City – Premier League)

22 – (87.9) MOHAMMED SALAH (Liverpool – Premier League)

22 – (87.9) DUVAN ZAPATA (Atalanta – Serie A)

21 – (88.0) JOE GOMEZ (Liverpool – Premier League)

20 – (88.3) THOMAS MULLER (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

19 – (88.5) RAPHAEL GUERRIERO (Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga)

18 – (88.6) VIRGIL VAN DIJK (Liverpool – Premier League)

17 – (88.8) KYLIAN MBAPPE (Paris Saint-German – Ligue 1)

14 – (89.0) BENJAMIN PAVARD (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

14 – (89.0) KAI HAVERTZ (Bayern Leverkusen – Bundesliga)

14 – (89.0) MATS HUMMELS (Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga)

13 – (89.4) DAVID ALABA (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

12 – (89.8) AXEL WITSEL (Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga)

10 – (89.9) ANGEL DI MARIA (Paris Saint-German – Ligue 1)

10 – (89.9) JOSHUA KIMMICH (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

9 – (90.0) LUKASZ PISZCZEK (Borussia Dortumund – Bundesliga)

8 – (90.1) JOSIP ILICIC (Atalanta – Serie A)

5 – (90.3) MOUSSA DIABY (Bayern Leverkusen – Bundesliga)

5 – (90.3) JEROME BOATENG (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

5 – (90.3) MARCO VERRATTI (Paris Saint-German – Ligue 1)

4 – (90.7) JADON SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga)

2 – (91.1) THIAGO ALCANTARA (Bayern Monaco – Bundesliga)

2 – (91.1) PRESNEL KIMPEMBE (Paris Saint-German – Ligue 1)

1 – (92.0) JORDAN HENDERSON (Liverpool – Premier League)