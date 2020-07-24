MLS is Back Tournament – Risultati, classifiche e statistiche della fase a gironi; il programma degli ottavi di finale



La fase a gironi dell’MLS is Back Tournament promuove agli ottavi di finale le seguenti squadre: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union e New York City FC nel girone A, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders e Vancouver Whitecaps nel girone B, Toronto FC, New England Revolution e Montreal Impact nel girone C, Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota United e Real Salt Lake nel girone D, Columbus Crew ed FC Cincinnati nel girone E, Portland Timbers e Los Angeles FC nel girone F.

Escono di scena: Inter Miami nel girone A, Chicago Fire nel girone B, D.C.United nel girone C, Colorado Rapids nel girone D, New York Red Bulls e Atlanta United nel girone E, Houston Dynamo e Los Angeles Galaxy nel girone F.

Girone A

Orlando City-Inter Miami 2-1

New York City FC-Philadelphia Union 0-1

New York City FC-Orlando City 1-3

Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami 2-1

Inter Miami-New York City FC 0-1

Philadelphia Union-Orlando City 1-1

Classifica Girone A

1. Orlando City 7 (d.r. +3)

2. Philadelphia Union 7 (d.r. +2)

3. New York City FC 3 (d.r. -2)

4. Inter Miami 0 (d.r. -3)

Girone B

Seattle Sounders-San Jose Earthquakes 0-0

Chicago Fire-Seattle Sounders 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps-San Jose Earthquakes 3-4

Chicago Fire-San Jose Earthquakes 0-2

Seattle Sounders-Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0

Chicago Fire-Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2

Classifica Girone B

1. San Jose Earthquakes 7 (d.r. +3)

2. Seattle Sounders 4 (d.r. +2)

3. Vancouver Whitecaps 3 (d.r. -2)

4. Chicago Fire 3 (d.r. -3)

Girone C

Montreal Impact-New England Revolution 0-1

Toronto FC-D.C. United 2-2

Montreal Impact-Toronto FC 3-4

D.C. United-New England Revolution 1-1

Toronto FC-New England Revolution 0-0

Montreal Impact-D.C. United 1-0

Classifica Girone C

1. Toronto FC 5 (d.r. 6f-5s +1)

2. New England Revolution 5 (d.r 2f-1s. +1)

3. Montreal Impact 3 (d.r. -1)

4. D.C. United 2 (d.r. -1)

Girone D

Sporting Kansas City-Minnesota United 1-2

Real Salt Lake –Colorado Rapids 2-0

Sporting Kansas City-Colorado Rapids 3-2

Real Salt Lake-Minnesota United 0-0

Real Salt Lake-Sporting Kansas City 0-2

Colorado-Rapids-Minnesota United 2-2

Classifica Girone D

1. Sporting Kansas City 6 (d.r. +2)

2. Minnesota United 5 (d.r. +1)

3. Real Salt Lake 4 (d.r. 0)

4. Colorado Rapids 1 (d.r. -3)

Girone E

Atlanta United-New York Red Bulls 0-1

FC Cincinnati-Columbus Crew 0-4

Atlanta United-FC Cincinnati 0-1

Columbus Crew-New York Red Bulls 2-0

Atlanta United-Columbus Crew 0-1

FC Cincinnati-New York Red Bulls 2-0

Classifica Girone E

1. Columbus Crew 9 (d.r. +7)

2. FC Cincinnati 6 (d.r. -1)

3. New York Red Bulls 3 (d.r. -3)

4. Atlanta United 0 (d.r. -3)

Girone F

Los Angeles FC-Houston Dynamo 3-3

Los Angeles Galaxy-Portland Timbers 1-2

Portland Timbers-Houston Dynamo 2-1

Los Angeles FC-Los Angeles Galaxy 6-2

Los Angeles Galaxy-Houston Dynamo 1-1

Los Angeles FC-Portland Timbers 2-2

Classifica Girone F

1. Portland Timbers 7 (d.r. +2)

2. Los Angeles FC 5 (d.r. +4)

3. Houston Dynamo 2 (d.r. -1)

4. Los Angeles Galaxy 1 (d.r. -5)

Classifica squadre terze classificate

1. Real Salt Lake 4 (d.r. +0)

2. Montreal Impact 3 (d.r. -1)

3. Vancouver Whitecaps 3 (d.r. -2)

4. New York City 3 (d.r. -2)

5. New York Red Bulls 3 (d.r. -3)

6. Houston Dynamo 2 (d.r. -1)

*In grassetto le squadre qualificate.

Classifica marcatori MLS is Back Tournament

5 reti: Diego Rossi (Los Angeles FC) e Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC)

3 reti: Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles FC), Saphir Taider (Montreal Impact), Chris Mueller (Orlando City), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers).

2 reti: Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Youness Mokhtar e Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew), Federico Higuain (D.C. United), Alberth Elis e Memo Rodriguez (Houston Dynamo), Cristian Pavón (Los Angeles Galaxy), Ethan Finlay (Minnesota United), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Khiry Shelton (Sporting Kansas City) e Cristian Dájome (Vancouver Whitecaps).

1 rete: Robert Berić e Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Kellin Acosta e Kei Kamara (Colorado Rapids), Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United), Frankie Amaya e Yuya Kubo (FC Cincinnati), Darwin Quintero (Houston Dynamo), Juan Agudelo e Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami), Brian Rodrígues, Mohamed El-Monir e Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles FC), Chicharito Hernandez (Los Angeles FC), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United), Romell Quioto (Montreal Impact), Gustavo Bou e Adam Bouksa (New England Revolution), Jesús Medina e Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC), Florian Valot (New York Red Bulls), Tesho Akindele, Nani e Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City), Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho, Kacper Przybylko e Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Sebastián Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda e Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers), Damir Kreilach e Albert Rusnák (Real Salt Lake), Oswaldo Alanís, Cristian Espinoza, Andrés Ríos e Shea Salinas (San Jose Earthquakes), Handwalla Bwana, Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris e Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders), Gerso Fernandes, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell e Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Ali Adnan e Jordy Reyna (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Autoreti

Latif Blessing (Los Angeles FC), Florian Valot (New York Red Bulls), Khiry Shelton (Sporting Kansas City) e Judson (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Statistiche, primati e curiosità fase a gironi MLS is Back Tournament

Nelle 36 gare disputate si sono avuti complessivamente 13 tipi di risultato: 9 per le 26 vittorie (sette 1-0, sei 2-1, sei 2-0, due 4-3, un 6-2, un 3-2, un 3-1, un 4-0 e un 3-0); 4 per i 10 pareggi (tre 2-2, tre 1-1, tre 0-0 ed un 3-3).

Le reti realizzate sono state 99 (14 nel girone A, 17 nel girone B, 15 nel girone C, 16 nel girone D, 11 nel girone E, 26 nel girone F). Delle 99 realizzazioni 8 state realizzate su rigore, 4 sono state delle autoreti. Sono state realizzate 2,75 reti a partita.

Si sono registrate 10 espulsioni.

Sono rimaste imbattute nove squadre: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC, New England Revolution, Minnesota United, Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers e Los Angeles FC.

L’unico complesso a terminare il girone a punteggio pieno è stato il Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami e Atlanta United hanno perso tutti gli incontri disputati.

Il miglior attacco è risultato quello del Los Angeles FC (11 reti realizzate), il peggiore quello dell’Atlanta United (mai andato a segno).

La miglior difesa è risultata quella del Columbus Crew (nessuna rete al passivo), la peggiore quella del Los Angeles Galaxy (9 gol subiti).

Ottavi di finale MLS is Back Tournament

Philadelphia Union-New England Revolution (26 luglio ore 04.30)

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver Whitecaps (27 luglio ore 05.00)

Toronto FC-New York City FC (27 luglio ore 02.30)

Portland Timbers-FC Cincinnati (29 luglio ore 04.30)

Orlando City-Montreal Impact (26 luglio ore 02.00)

Seattle Sounders-Los Angeles FC (28 luglio ore 05.00)

San Jose Earthquakes-Real Salt Lake (28 luglio ore 02.30)

Columbus Crew-Minnesota United (29 luglio ore 02.00)