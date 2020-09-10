Palinsesto Dazn dall’11 al 14 Settembre: tornano NFL e Liga Santander



Palinsesto Dazn dall’ 11 al 14 Settembre: torna la NFL, in campo anche Ligue 1 e Liga Santander.

Palinsesto Dazn, ecco cosa verrà proposto in questo fine settimana. Weekend di sport ed in particolare di calcio con la Ligue1 UberEats e la ripartenza de LaLiga Santander. Nel campionato francese si parte questa sera con l’anticipo Bordeaux e Lione, sabato in campo Montpellier-Nizza e St.Etienne-Strasburgo, chiude domenica sera la sfida del Parco dei Principi tra PSG e Marsiglia. Per quanto riguarda LaLiga Santander si parte forte con la sfida tra l’Eibar e il Celta Vigo, domenica chiude invece Valencia-Levante. In campo anche i PlayOff di MLS, con gare che si concentreranno tra venerdì e domenica: si parte tra poche ore con i Seattle Sounders che sfidano i San Josè Earthquakes, mentre nella giornata di domenica mattina (sabato sera in America) Orlando City affronterà l’ Inter Miami. Ma andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio il Palinsesto Dazn completo di questo weekend: giorno, orario e partite trasmesse.

Palinsesto Dazn: le dirette dall’ 11 al 14 settembre

Ultimo Aggiornamento: 11/09/2020

DIRETTE DAZN VENERDì 11 SETTEMBRE 2020

Houston Texans – Kansas City Chiefs (NFL): ore 02.20

Seattle Sounders – San Jose Earthquakes (MLS): ore 04.05

13.a tappa: Chatel-Guyon – Puy Mary/Pas de Preyrol (Tour de France): ore 11.45

Watford – Middlesbrough (Sky Bet Championship): ore 20.45

Bordeaux – Lione (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 21.00

DIRETTE DAZN SABATO 12 SETTEMBRE 2020

14.a tappa: Clermont-Ferrand – Lione (Tour de France): ore 13.00

Eibar – Celta Vigo (LaLiga Santander): ore 16.00

Montpellier – Nizza (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 17.00

West Ham United – Arsenal (Barclays FA WSL): ore 18.20

TD Systems Baskonia – Barça (Supercopa Endesa): ore 18.30

Granada – Athletic Bilbao (LaLiga Santander): ore 18.30

Leinster – Ulster (Pro14): ore 20.35

Saint Etienne – Strasburgo (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 21.00

Cadiz – Osasuna (LaLiga Santander): ore 21.00

Iberostar Tenerife – Real Madrid (Supercopa Endesa): ore 21.30

Chicago Fire FC – Columbus Crew SC (MLS): ore 21.55

Honda Indy 200 – Gara 1 (IndyCar): ore 23.00

DIRETTE DAZN DOMENICA 13 SETTEMBRE 2020

DC United – New York Red Bulls (MLS): ore 01.05

New York City FC FC Cincinnati (MLS): ore 01.05

Orlando City FC – Inter Miami CF (MLS): ore 01.35

Fight Night: Waterson – Hill (UFC): ore 02.00

FC Dallas – Houston Dynamo (MLS): ore 02.35

15a tappa: Lione – Grand Colombier (Tour de France): ore 12.20

Lille – Metz (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 13.00

Chelsea – Bristol City (Barclays FA WSL): ore 13.30

Alaves – Betis (LaLiga Santander): ore 14.00

GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Gara (MotoGP): ore 14.00

Sparta Rotterdam – Ajax (Eredivisie): ore 14.30

Valladolid – Real Sociedad (LaLiga Santander): ore 16.00

Groningen – PSV (Eredivisie): ore 16.45

Monaco – Nantes (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 17.00

Villarreal – Huesca (LaLiga Santander): ore 18.30

Green Bay Packers – Minnesota Vikings (NFL): ore 19.00

Honda Indy 200 – Gara 1 (IndyCar): ore 19.05

PSG – Marsiglia (Ligue1 UberEats): ore 21.00

Valencia – Levante (LaLiga Santander): ore 21.00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – New Orlans Saints (NFL): ore 22.25

DIRETTE DAZN LUNEDì 14 SETTEMBRE 2020

Dallas Cowboys – Los Angeles Rams (NFL): ore 02.20

Sporting Kansas City – Minnesota United FC (MLS): ore 02.35

