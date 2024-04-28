Premier League, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City: Sky, NOW o DAZN? Diretta TV, streaming e formazioni

Si gioca la 35° giornata del campionato di Premier League 2023/24. Il Nottingham Forest di Nuno Espírito Santo ospita il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. Le due compagini si affrontano oggi, Domenica 28 aprile, ore 17:30 (CET), al "City Ground" di Nottingham. Diretta TV, live streaming e probabili formazioni, con aggiornamenti delle formazioni ufficiali.

EVENTONOTTINGHAM FOREST-MANCHESTER CITY

Premier League 2023/24
35° Giornata
LUOGONOTTINGHAM

City Ground
DATA Domenica 28 aprile 2024 
ORE17:30 (CET)
ARBITRIARBITRO
Simon Hooper

ASSISTENTE 1
Adrian Holmes

ASSISTENTE 2
Simon Long

IV UFFICIALE
Tom Bramall

VAR
Peter Bankes

AVAR
Gary Beswick

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City viene trasmessa in esclusiva su Sky. E' disponibile in:

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Diretta TV su: Sky Sport Arena [Canale 204 HD], con servizio rivolto a tutti i clienti in possesso di un abbonamento Sky.

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: Sky Go, il servizio streaming di Sky che permette di guardare la gara ovunque, su smartphone, tablet e PC abilitati. Tutti i clienti con abbonamento Sky hanno il servizio Sky Go incluso nell’abbonamento senza costi aggiunti.

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: NOW, il servizio streaming di Sky per guardare la gara, con la possibilità di disdire in qualsiasi momento. Occorre una connessione a internet e uno tra i dispositivi compatibili.

Diretta TV su: Sky		Sky Sport Arena
Canale 204 HD
Live Streaming su: Sky		Sky Go

skygo.sky.it
Live Streaming su: NOW		NOW

nowtv.it

Le probabili formazioni - Aggiornamenti formazioni ufficiali

Ecco le probabili formazioni di Nottingham Forest e Manchester City. Aggiornamenti con le formazioni ufficiali.

Formazioni ufficiali

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Formazioni ufficiali

MANCHESTER CITY

3-2-4-1
26
Matz Sels		31
Ederson
7
Neco Williams		2
Kyle Walker
19
Moussa Niakhaté		6
Nathan Aké
30
Willy Boly		24
Joško Gvardiol
40
Murillo		25
Manuel Akanji
43
Ola Aina		16
Rodri
21
Anthony Elanga		11
Jérémy Doku
28
Danilo Oliveira		20
Bernardo Silva
10
Morgan Gibbs-White		17
Kevin De Bruyne
14
Callum Hudson-Odoi		10
Jack Grealish
11
Chris Wood		19
Julián Álvarez
Coach

Nuno Espírito Santo		Coach

Pep Guardiola
