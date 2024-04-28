Premier League, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City: Sky, NOW o DAZN? Diretta TV, streaming e formazioni

Si gioca la 35° giornata del campionato di Premier League 2023/24. Il Nottingham Forest di Nuno Espírito Santo ospita il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. Le due compagini si affrontano oggi, Domenica 28 aprile, ore 17:30 (CET), al "City Ground" di Nottingham. Diretta TV, live streaming e probabili formazioni, con aggiornamenti delle formazioni ufficiali.

Premier League 2023/24, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City? Si gioca al "City Ground" di Nottingham, con calcio d'inizio in programma oggi, Domenica 28 aprile 2024, alle ore 17:30 (CET). La gara è valida per la 35° giornata del massimo campionato inglese di calcio maschile.

Premier League, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City?

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City viene trasmessa in esclusiva su Sky. E' disponibile in:

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Diretta TV su: Sky Sport Arena [Canale 204 HD], con servizio rivolto a tutti i clienti in possesso di un abbonamento Sky.

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: Sky Go, il servizio streaming di Sky che permette di guardare la gara ovunque, su smartphone, tablet e PC abilitati. Tutti i clienti con abbonamento Sky hanno il servizio Sky Go incluso nell’abbonamento senza costi aggiunti.

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: NOW, il servizio streaming di Sky per guardare la gara, con la possibilità di disdire in qualsiasi momento. Occorre una connessione a internet e uno tra i dispositivi compatibili.

Le probabili formazioni - Aggiornamenti formazioni ufficiali

Ecco le probabili formazioni di Nottingham Forest e Manchester City. Aggiornamenti con le formazioni ufficiali.