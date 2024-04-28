Premier League, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City: Sky, NOW o DAZN? Diretta TV, streaming e formazioni
Si gioca la 35° giornata del campionato di Premier League 2023/24. Il Nottingham Forest di Nuno Espírito Santo ospita il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. Le due compagini si affrontano oggi, Domenica 28 aprile, ore 17:30 (CET), al "City Ground" di Nottingham. Diretta TV, live streaming e probabili formazioni, con aggiornamenti delle formazioni ufficiali.
|EVENTO
|NOTTINGHAM FOREST-MANCHESTER CITY
Premier League 2023/24
35° Giornata
|LUOGO
|NOTTINGHAM
City Ground
|DATA
|Domenica 28 aprile 2024
|ORE
|17:30 (CET)
|ARBITRI
|ARBITRO
Simon Hooper
ASSISTENTE 1
Adrian Holmes
ASSISTENTE 2
Simon Long
IV UFFICIALE
Tom Bramall
VAR
Peter Bankes
AVAR
Gary Beswick
Premier League, dove vedere Nottingham Forest-Manchester City?
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City viene trasmessa in esclusiva su Sky. E' disponibile in:
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Diretta TV su: Sky Sport Arena [Canale 204 HD], con servizio rivolto a tutti i clienti in possesso di un abbonamento Sky.
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: Sky Go, il servizio streaming di Sky che permette di guardare la gara ovunque, su smartphone, tablet e PC abilitati. Tutti i clienti con abbonamento Sky hanno il servizio Sky Go incluso nell’abbonamento senza costi aggiunti.
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, Live Streaming su: NOW, il servizio streaming di Sky per guardare la gara, con la possibilità di disdire in qualsiasi momento. Occorre una connessione a internet e uno tra i dispositivi compatibili.
|Nottingham Forest-Manchester City
Diretta TV su: Sky
|Sky Sport Arena
Canale 204 HD
|Nottingham Forest-Manchester City
Live Streaming su: Sky
|Sky Go
skygo.sky.it
|Nottingham Forest-Manchester City
Live Streaming su: NOW
|NOW
nowtv.it
Le probabili formazioni - Aggiornamenti formazioni ufficiali
Ecco le probabili formazioni di Nottingham Forest e Manchester City. Aggiornamenti con le formazioni ufficiali.
