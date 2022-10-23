Dove vedere Atp Vienna 2022, streaming gratis e diretta tv Supertennis o Sky Sport?

Da lunedì 24 fino a domenica 30 ottobre sui campi in cemento indoor della “Wiener Stadthalle”, si disputerà il torneo Atp 500 di Vienna che vedrà al via 32 giocatori e con il russo Medvedev e il greco Tsitsipas prime due teste di serie. Per i colori azzurri presenti Berrettini, Sinner e Sonego.

Il montepremi del torneo sarà di 2.489.935 euro, di cui 439.305 sono destinati al vincitore, insieme a 500 punti destinati al ranking Atp; nella scorsa stagione a trionfare fu il tedesco Zverev (ancora out per infortunio) che in finale vinse contro lo statunitense Tiafoe per 7-5, 6-4.

Dove vedere Atp Vienna 2022 in tv e streaming

Il torneo austriaco si potrà seguire sui canali Sky Sport Uno (canale 201 del decoder e 472-482 del digitale terrestre) e Sky Sport Tennis (ch.205). Per gli abbonati di Sky tutti i match saranno a disposizione tramite Sky Go anche sui dispositivi mobili come smartphone e tablet, scaricabile sui principali market store e riservata ai titolari di abbonamento; in streaming il torneo sarà disponibile anche sull’app di NOW TV previo abbonamento.

Il torneo sarà visibile in diretta e in chiaro anche sul canale Supertennis, presente sul bouquet Sky sul canale 212 del decoder e sul digitale terrestre al canale 64. Per chi volesse ci sarà la possibilità anche di seguire tutto il torneo in diretta streaming (gratuito), cliccando il sito www.supertennis.tv, oppure tramite la piattaforma Supertennix (previo abbonamento o gratis se tesserati FIT).

PROGRAMMAZIONE SUPERTENNIS

LUNEDÌ 24 OTTOBRE – LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 17:30; REPLICA alle ore 23:00

MARTEDÌ 25 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 03:15, 07:30, 12:00 e 23:00; LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 17:30

MERCOLEDÌ 26 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 03:15, 07:30, 12:00 e 23:00; LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 17:30

GIOVEDÌ 27 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 03:15, 07:30, 12:00 e 23:00; LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 17:30

VENERDÌ 28 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 03:15, 07:30, 12:00 e 23:00; LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 17:30

SABATO 29 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 03:00, 08:00, 12:00 e 22; LIVE alle ore 14:00; DIFFERITA alle ore 18:00

DOMENICA 30 OTTOBRE – REPLICA alle ore 04:00, 07:00, 11:00 e 18:15; LIVE alle ore 13:00

PROGRAMMAZIONE SKY SPORT

LUNEDÌ 24 OTTOBRE – LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle 22:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW; LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle 21:00 su Sky Sport Uno e NOW

MARTEDÌ 25 OTTOBRE – LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle 22:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW; LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle 18:00 su Sky Sport Uno e NOW

MERCOLEDÌ 26 OTTOBRE – LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle 22:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW; LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle ore 17:30 su Sky Sport Uno e NOW

GIOVEDÌ 27 OTTOBRE – LIVE dalle ore 14:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW; LIVE dalle ore 14:00 alle ore 17:30 su Sky Sport Uno e NOW

VENERDÌ 28 OTTOBRE – LIVE alle ore 14:00, 16:00, 18:00 su Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno e NOW; LIVE alle ore 20:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

SABATO 29 OTTOBRE – LIVE alle ore 14:00 e 16:00 su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

DOMENICA 30 OTTOBRE – LIVE alle ore 14:00 su Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

Atp Vienna 2022, il tabellone

Medvedev [1]-Basilashvili (GEO)

Thiem (AUT)-Paul (USA)

Misolic (AUT) [WC]-Cerundolo (ARG)

Garin (CHI)-Sinner (ITA) [6]

Rublev [3]-Schwartzman (ARG)

Dimitrov (BUL)-Qualificato

Griekspoor (NED)-Giron (USA)

Qualificato-Norrie (GBR) [7]

Berrettini (ITA) [8]-Evans (GBR)

Khachanov-Qualificato

Rodionov (AUT) [WC]-Shapovalov (CAN)

Qualificato-Fritz (USA) [4]

Hurkacz (POL) [5]-Tiafoe (USA)

Sonego (ITA)-Ruusuvuori (FIN) [SE]

Krajinovic (SRB)-Coric (CRO)

Novak (AUT) [WC]-Tsitsipas (GRE) [2]

Finale Atp Napoli 2022, Musetti-Berrettini: gli highlights