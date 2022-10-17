

Al Teathre du Chatelet di Parigi questa sera verrà assegnato il Pallone d’Oro 2022, che molto probabilmente e meritatamente finirà nelle mani di Karim Benzema. Trenta i finalisti, dove spicca l’assenza di Lionel Messi, e un regolamento tutto nuovo: infatti, per la prima volta quest’anno, il regolamento prevede che siano presi in considerazione prestazioni e titoli ottenuti nella stagione sportiva e non più nell’anno solare. Sui social di France Football (organizzatore dell’evento), in questi momenti si stanno svelando tutte le posizioni dalla 30esima fino all’11esima per poi annunciare la top 10 e il vincitore nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione di questa sera. Ecco di seguito la classifica in LIVE.

Classifica LIVE Pallone d’Oro 2022: posizionati Maignan e Vlahovic, manca solo Leao per la Serie A

Ecco la classifica, in aggiornamento (CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA), del Pallone d’Oro 2022 fino all’undicesima posizione. Dalla decima posizione fino al vincitore verranno svelati nel corso della premiazione. Inoltre, sono presenti tre calciatori della nostra Serie A: Mike Maignan (posizionato al 25esimo posto), Dusan Vlahovic (posizionato al 17esimo posto) e Rafael Leao (posizionato al 14esimo posto). Ecco la classifica in diretta:

Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Dušan Vlahović@juventusfc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fy1IVWpgKi — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oUvrScjF1K — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! João Cancelo@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ydehu5qOoH — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022