Protagonista indiscusso delle Survivor Series 2020 è The Undertaker. Di fronte al pubblico della WWE Thunderdome (fan collegati tramite streaming comodamente sul divano – ndr), all’Amway Center di Orlando, il becchino ha preso possesso del ring ricevendo il giusto tributo di tante leggende della WWE del passato. Da Triple H a Kane, tutti pronti a dare il loro saluto a The Undertaker.

Nello show hanno brillato in particolar modo i lottatori di RAW che hanno sconfitto con un pesante cappotto i membri del team di SmackDown.

I risultati delle Survivor Series 2020:

Co-brand Battle Royal – Kick Off Match – Vincitore: The Miz (Raw)

Traditional 5vs5 Men’s Elimination Match – Vincitori: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Sheamus, Riddle, Keith Lee e Braun Strowman) vs Team SmackDown (Jey Uso, Otis, King Corbin, Kevin Owens e Seth Rollins)

Tag Team Match – Vincitori: The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) vs The New Day (Raw Tag Team Champions)

United States Champion vs Intercontinental Champion Match – Vincitore: Bobby Lashley (Raw) vs Sami Zayn (SmackDown)

SmackDown Women’s Champion vs Raw Women’s Champion – Vincitrice: Sasha Banks (SmackDown) vs Asuka (Raw)

Traditional 5vs5 Women’s Elimination Match – Vincitrici: Team Raw (Lana, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans e Peyton Royce) vs Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, LivMorgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya e Bayley)

Champion vs Champion Match – Vincitore: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)